Reds 11, Pirates 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Reynolds rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.288
|Osuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McRae p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|DuRapau p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Kang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Peraza pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dietrich ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|VanMeter lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Gennett 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.280
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Gray p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Ervin rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|9
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|100
|014
|000—
|6
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|0100
|010
|00x—11
|13
|0
a-struck out for Stratton in the 7th. b-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. c-doubled for Rodriguez in the 9th.
1-ran for Suarez in the 5th.
E_Bell (9). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Diaz (13), Cabrera (17), VanMeter (5), Gennett (3). HR_Marte (18), off Gray; Reynolds (9), off Gray; Moran (11), off Peralta; J.Iglesias (6), off DuRapau. RBIs_Marte (61), Reynolds (43), Moran 4 (60), Votto 2 (32), Puig (60), Gennett (5), J.Iglesias 4 (39), Barnhart (21). CS_Frazier (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, DuRapau); Cincinnati 4 (Puig 2, VanMeter 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Suarez.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McRae, L, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|5
|2
|0
|38
|9.98
|DuRapau
|3
|5
|4
|1
|2
|3
|71
|7.24
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.93
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.28
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.33
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|89
|3.45
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|29
|4.94
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.98
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.85
Inherited runners-scored_DuRapau 3-3, Stratton 2-1, Peralta 2-2, Hughes 1-0. WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:13. A_15,944 (42,319).
