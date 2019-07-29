Reds 11, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .281 Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .285 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Reynolds rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .326 Moran 3b 4 1 1 4 0 0 .288 Osuna lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Diaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 McRae p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 DuRapau p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Kang ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cabrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Totals 34 6 9 6 3 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker cf-rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .258 Votto 1b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .263 Suarez 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .257 1-Peraza pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Puig rf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .255 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dietrich ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 VanMeter lf 5 2 1 0 0 0 .311 Gennett 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .222 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .280 Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215 Gray p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .161 Ervin rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Totals 38 11 13 9 4 7

Pittsburgh 100 014 000— 6 9 1 Cincinnati 0100 010 00x—11 13 0

a-struck out for Stratton in the 7th. b-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. c-doubled for Rodriguez in the 9th.

1-ran for Suarez in the 5th.

E_Bell (9). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Diaz (13), Cabrera (17), VanMeter (5), Gennett (3). HR_Marte (18), off Gray; Reynolds (9), off Gray; Moran (11), off Peralta; J.Iglesias (6), off DuRapau. RBIs_Marte (61), Reynolds (43), Moran 4 (60), Votto 2 (32), Puig (60), Gennett (5), J.Iglesias 4 (39), Barnhart (21). CS_Frazier (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, DuRapau); Cincinnati 4 (Puig 2, VanMeter 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Suarez.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McRae, L, 0-3 1 1-3 6 7 5 2 0 38 9.98 DuRapau 3 5 4 1 2 3 71 7.24 Stratton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.93 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.28 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.33 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-6 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 89 3.45 Peralta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 29 4.94 Hughes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.98 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.85

Inherited runners-scored_DuRapau 3-3, Stratton 2-1, Peralta 2-2, Hughes 1-0. WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:13. A_15,944 (42,319).

