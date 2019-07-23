Reds 14, Brewers 6

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Senzel cf 5 2 1 0 Cain cf 5 1 2 1 Votto 1b 4 3 2 2 Yelich rf 5 0 1 1 Peraza lf-3b 2 0 1 2 Grandal c 3 0 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 2 3 3 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 S.Rmano p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 2 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Winker lf 2 1 2 2 Braun lf 3 1 0 0 Ervin ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 3 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 2 1 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 5 1 2 0 Sladino ss-3b 3 1 1 0 Lvrnway c 5 1 2 1 Davies p 1 0 0 0 Roark p 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Detrich ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Pina c 2 1 2 4 Totals 41 14 17 14 Totals 36 6 10 6

Cincinnati 400 052 300—14 Milwaukee 000 023 010— 6

E_Saladino (1), Lavarnway (1), Roark (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Votto (21), E.Suarez (17), Lavarnway (2), Cain (24). 3B_Ervin (5). HR_Votto (9), E.Suarez (27), Winker (14), Pina (6). SB_J.Iglesias (4). SF_Gennett (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Roark W,6-6 5 6 2 2 1 5 Stephenson 1 1 3 0 1 2 S.Romano S,1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2 Milwaukee Davies L,8-3 4 9 7 6 1 7 Claudio 1 2 2 2 0 2 B.Smith 2 6 5 5 2 1 J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 1 3

Davies pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by B.Smith (E.Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28. A_33,512 (41,900).

