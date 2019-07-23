Reds 14, Brewers 6

|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Senzel cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Peraza lf-3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rmano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ervin ph-lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sladino ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lvrnway c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pina c
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|41
|14
|17
|14
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Cincinnati
|400
|052
|300—14
|Milwaukee
|000
|023
|010—
|6
E_Saladino (1), Lavarnway (1), Roark (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Votto (21), E.Suarez (17), Lavarnway (2), Cain (24). 3B_Ervin (5). HR_Votto (9), E.Suarez (27), Winker (14), Pina (6). SB_J.Iglesias (4). SF_Gennett (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Roark W,6-6
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|S.Romano S,1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Milwaukee
|Davies L,8-3
|4
|9
|7
|6
|1
|7
|Claudio
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|B.Smith
|2
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|J.Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Davies pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by B.Smith (E.Suarez).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:28. A_33,512 (41,900).
