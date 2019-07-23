Listen Live Sports

Reds 14, Brewers 6

July 23, 2019 11:52 pm
 
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Senzel cf 5 2 1 0 Cain cf 5 1 2 1
Votto 1b 4 3 2 2 Yelich rf 5 0 1 1
Peraza lf-3b 2 0 1 2 Grandal c 3 0 2 0
E.Sarez 3b 4 2 3 3 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0
S.Rmano p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0
Puig rf 3 2 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0
Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
VnMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Winker lf 2 1 2 2 Braun lf 3 1 0 0
Ervin ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 3 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 1 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 5 1 2 0 Sladino ss-3b 3 1 1 0
Lvrnway c 5 1 2 1 Davies p 1 0 0 0
Roark p 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Detrich ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Pina c 2 1 2 4
Totals 41 14 17 14 Totals 36 6 10 6
Cincinnati 400 052 300—14
Milwaukee 000 023 010— 6

E_Saladino (1), Lavarnway (1), Roark (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Votto (21), E.Suarez (17), Lavarnway (2), Cain (24). 3B_Ervin (5). HR_Votto (9), E.Suarez (27), Winker (14), Pina (6). SB_J.Iglesias (4). SF_Gennett (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Roark W,6-6 5 6 2 2 1 5
Stephenson 1 1 3 0 1 2
S.Romano S,1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2
Milwaukee
Davies L,8-3 4 9 7 6 1 7
Claudio 1 2 2 2 0 2
B.Smith 2 6 5 5 2 1
J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 1 3

Davies pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by B.Smith (E.Suarez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28. A_33,512 (41,900).

