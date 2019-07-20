Reds 3, Cardinals 2

St. Louis Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Edman 3b 4 0 3 0 Winker cf 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 3 0 0 1 Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 1 2 0 De.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter lf 4 1 2 2 Y.Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Grterol c 3 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 1 1 1 L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Mikolas p 2 0 1 0 Detrich ph 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 0 1 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 7 3

St. Louis 000 001 010—2 Cincinnati 000 000 30x—3

DP_St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), VanMeter (1). SB_E.Suarez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Mikolas L,6-10 6 6 3 3 2 4 Helsley 2 1 0 0 1 1 Cincinnati L.Castillo 6 5 1 1 1 4 Garrett W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen S,6-7 2 1 1 1 1 2

Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Mikolas (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).

