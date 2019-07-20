Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 3, Cardinals 2

July 20, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 3b 4 0 3 0 Winker cf 3 0 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 3 0 0 1 Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 1 2 0
De.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 1
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter lf 4 1 2 2
Y.Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Grterol c 3 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 1 1 1 L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0
Mikolas p 2 0 1 0 Detrich ph 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 0 1 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Gennett ph 1 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 7 3
St. Louis 000 001 010—2
Cincinnati 000 000 30x—3

DP_St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), VanMeter (1). SB_E.Suarez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas L,6-10 6 6 3 3 2 4
Helsley 2 1 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
L.Castillo 6 5 1 1 1 4
Garrett W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen S,6-7 2 1 1 1 1 2

Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Mikolas (Dietrich).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.