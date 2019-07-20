Reds 3, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Winker cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Senzel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Cstll p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Detrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|010—2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|30x—3
DP_St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), VanMeter (1). SB_E.Suarez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Mikolas L,6-10
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Helsley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|L.Castillo
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Garrett W,4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen S,6-7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Mikolas (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.