Reds 3, Cardinals 2

July 20, 2019 10:08 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Edman 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .275
J.Martinez rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .274
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Wieters c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Mikolas p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Bader cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .207
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255
1-Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Suarez 3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .250
Puig rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
VanMeter lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .255
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Graterol c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .081
a-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 28 3 7 3 3 5
St. Louis 000 001 010—2 6 0
Cincinnati 000 000 30x—3 7 0

a-hit by pitch for Castillo in the 6th. b-lined out for Garrett in the 7th. c-lined out for Helsley in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), off Castillo; VanMeter (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_J.Martinez (36), Wieters (16), Puig (59), VanMeter 2 (6). SB_Suarez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, O’Neill 2); Cincinnati 3 (VanMeter 2, Gennett). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_J.Martinez 2, J.Iglesias, Votto. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong, Votto, Puig, Peraza.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 6-10 6 6 3 3 2 4 91 4.17
Helsley 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.92
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 6 5 1 1 1 4 88 2.36
Garrett, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.66
Lorenzen, S, 6-7 2 1 1 1 1 2 28 3.55

Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0. HBP_Mikolas (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).

