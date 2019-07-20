Reds 3, Cardinals 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .275 J.Martinez rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .274 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Wieters c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Mikolas p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Bader cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .207 Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255 1-Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Suarez 3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .250 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 VanMeter lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .255 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Graterol c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .081 a-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 28 3 7 3 3 5

St. Louis 000 001 010—2 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 30x—3 7 0

a-hit by pitch for Castillo in the 6th. b-lined out for Garrett in the 7th. c-lined out for Helsley in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), off Castillo; VanMeter (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_J.Martinez (36), Wieters (16), Puig (59), VanMeter 2 (6). SB_Suarez (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, O’Neill 2); Cincinnati 3 (VanMeter 2, Gennett). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_J.Martinez 2, J.Iglesias, Votto. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong, Votto, Puig, Peraza.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 6-10 6 6 3 3 2 4 91 4.17 Helsley 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.92 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 6 5 1 1 1 4 88 2.36 Garrett, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.66 Lorenzen, S, 6-7 2 1 1 1 1 2 28 3.55

Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0. HBP_Mikolas (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.