Reds 3, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|J.Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bader cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|1-Senzel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Suarez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|VanMeter lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Graterol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.081
|a-Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|3
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|30x—3
|7
|0
a-hit by pitch for Castillo in the 6th. b-lined out for Garrett in the 7th. c-lined out for Helsley in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (3), Mikolas (1), Winker (13), Puig (13). HR_Wieters (7), off Castillo; VanMeter (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_J.Martinez (36), Wieters (16), Puig (59), VanMeter 2 (6). SB_Suarez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, O’Neill 2); Cincinnati 3 (VanMeter 2, Gennett). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_J.Martinez 2, J.Iglesias, Votto. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong, Votto, Puig, Peraza.
DP_St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (Edman, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, J.Iglesias, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 6-10
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|91
|4.17
|Helsley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.92
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|88
|2.36
|Garrett, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.66
|Lorenzen, S, 6-7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.55
Mikolas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0. HBP_Mikolas (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:36. A_38,427 (42,319).
