Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 3, Rockies 2

July 28, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Story ss 5 0 1 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
Dahl rf-cf 5 1 2 0 Ervin cf 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 5 1 2 2 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Desmond lf 5 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 0 2 0 VnMeter lf 2 2 1 0
Innetta c 2 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0
Blckmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 1
D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 3 2
McGee p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0
J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Wolters ph-c 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
K.Frmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 30 3 8 3
Colorado 000 020 000—2
Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Y.Alonso (8). S_Lambert (1), A.Wood (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Lambert 5 6 2 2 1 4
McGee L,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
J.Diaz 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
A.Wood 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4
Sims W,2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Garrett H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen H,10 1 0 0 0 2 0
R.Iglesias S,19-22 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA