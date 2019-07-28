Reds 3, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ervin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|VnMeter lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Innetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Blckmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|3
|2
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
|Cincinnati
|020
|001
|00x—3
DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Y.Alonso (8). S_Lambert (1), A.Wood (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Lambert
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|McGee L,0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Diaz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|A.Wood
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Sims W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R.Iglesias S,19-22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).
