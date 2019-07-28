Reds 3, Rockies 2

Colorado Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Story ss 5 0 1 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Dahl rf-cf 5 1 2 0 Ervin cf 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 5 1 2 2 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Desmond lf 5 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 0 2 0 VnMeter lf 2 2 1 0 Innetta c 2 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0 Blckmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 1 D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 3 2 McGee p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Wolters ph-c 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 30 3 8 3

Colorado 000 020 000—2 Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Y.Alonso (8). S_Lambert (1), A.Wood (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Lambert 5 6 2 2 1 4 McGee L,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 J.Diaz 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 Cincinnati A.Wood 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 Sims W,2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Garrett H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen H,10 1 0 0 0 2 0 R.Iglesias S,19-22 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.