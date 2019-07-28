Reds 3, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Dahl rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.195
|Desmond lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|d-Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wolters ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|f-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ervin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|VanMeter lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.319
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.214
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|c-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|g-Farmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sims in the 6th. c-struck out for Peraza in the 6th. d-flied out for Iannetta in the 8th. e-walked for Diaz in the 8th. f-popped out for Hampson in the 8th. g-grounded out for Lorenzen in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Alonso (8), off Wood. RBIs_Alonso 2 (30), J.Iglesias (35), Barnhart 2 (20). S_Lambert, Wood.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Story 2, Alonso, Desmond, Hampson 3, Tapia); Cincinnati 5 (Senzel 2, Gennett, Ervin, Farmer). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Puig, J.Iglesias. GIDP_Puig.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Alonso).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|90
|5.67
|McGee, L, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.42
|Diaz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.46
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|12.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|80
|3.86
|Sims, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|5.17
|Garrett, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.80
|Lorenzen, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|3.27
|R.Iglesias, S, 19-22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. HBP_McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).
