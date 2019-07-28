Reds 3, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Dahl rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .303 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Alonso 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .195 Desmond lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261 McMahon 2b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .267 Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .219 d-Blackmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .319 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Wolters ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .210 f-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 2 10 2 4 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Ervin cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .361 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 VanMeter lf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .319 Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Barnhart c 3 0 3 2 1 0 .214 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 g-Farmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 30 3 8 3 4 6

Colorado 000 020 000—2 10 0 Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sims in the 6th. c-struck out for Peraza in the 6th. d-flied out for Iannetta in the 8th. e-walked for Diaz in the 8th. f-popped out for Hampson in the 8th. g-grounded out for Lorenzen in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Alonso (8), off Wood. RBIs_Alonso 2 (30), J.Iglesias (35), Barnhart 2 (20). S_Lambert, Wood.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Story 2, Alonso, Desmond, Hampson 3, Tapia); Cincinnati 5 (Senzel 2, Gennett, Ervin, Farmer). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Puig, J.Iglesias. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Alonso).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 5 6 2 2 1 4 90 5.67 McGee, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.42 Diaz 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.46 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 12.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 80 3.86 Sims, W, 2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 5.17 Garrett, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.80 Lorenzen, H, 10 1 0 0 0 2 0 26 3.27 R.Iglesias, S, 19-22 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. HBP_McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.