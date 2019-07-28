Listen Live Sports

Reds 3, Rockies 2

July 28, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Dahl rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .303
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .195
Desmond lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
McMahon 2b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .267
Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .219
d-Blackmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .319
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wolters ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .210
f-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 4 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Ervin cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .361
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
VanMeter lf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .319
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Barnhart c 3 0 3 2 1 0 .214
Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
g-Farmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Totals 30 3 8 3 4 6
Colorado 000 020 000—2 10 0
Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Lambert in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sims in the 6th. c-struck out for Peraza in the 6th. d-flied out for Iannetta in the 8th. e-walked for Diaz in the 8th. f-popped out for Hampson in the 8th. g-grounded out for Lorenzen in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Story (26), Dahl (27), Barnhart (6). HR_Alonso (8), off Wood. RBIs_Alonso 2 (30), J.Iglesias (35), Barnhart 2 (20). S_Lambert, Wood.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Story 2, Alonso, Desmond, Hampson 3, Tapia); Cincinnati 5 (Senzel 2, Gennett, Ervin, Farmer). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Puig, J.Iglesias. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Alonso).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 5 6 2 2 1 4 90 5.67
McGee, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.42
Diaz 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.46
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 12.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 80 3.86
Sims, W, 2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 5.17
Garrett, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.80
Lorenzen, H, 10 1 0 0 0 2 0 26 3.27
R.Iglesias, S, 19-22 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. HBP_McGee (J.Iglesias). WP_Sims, Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:32. A_19,649 (42,319).

