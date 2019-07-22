Reds 6, Brewers 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Suarez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.253
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|VanMeter lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Ervin lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.347
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|W.Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Graterol c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gray p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|a-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lorenzen p-lf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Dietrich ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|3
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Yelich lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.337
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|2-F.Peralta pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Thames rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hiura ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|1-Davies pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Saladino 2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.130
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|7
|12
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|202—6
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|040—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. b-walked for Houser in the 8th. c-struck out for Lorenzen in the 9th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.
1-ran for Hiura in the 8th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Puig (14), Grandal (17), Aguilar (9). HR_Suarez (25), off Houser; Suarez (26), off Jeffress; Saladino (2), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Votto (26), Suarez 4 (64), J.Iglesias (34), Grandal (52), Saladino 4 (8). SB_Ervin (2), Saladino (2). CS_Puig (5). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Suarez, Graterol); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal 2, Moustakas, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Votto, Grandal. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gray, J.Iglesias, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|105
|3.29
|Lorenzen, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.51
|Garrett, H, 15
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|1.88
|R.Iglesias
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|4.60
|W.Peralta, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.94
|Hughes, S, 1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.92
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|3.90
|Albers
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.57
|Houser
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|4.33
|Jeffress, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.98
Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-1, W.Peralta 1-0, Albers 1-1. HBP_Gray (Saladino).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:33. A_26,235 (41,900).
