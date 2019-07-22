Listen Live Sports

Reds 6, Brewers 5

July 22, 2019 11:56 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .276
Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Suarez 3b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .253
Puig rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .261
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
VanMeter lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Ervin lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .347
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
W.Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Graterol c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Gray p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .172
a-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Lorenzen p-lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
c-Dietrich ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Totals 36 6 12 6 3 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .249
Yelich lf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .337
Grandal c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .230
2-F.Peralta pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Thames rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hiura ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .331
1-Davies pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .132
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Saladino 2b 2 1 1 4 1 0 .130
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Totals 34 5 8 5 7 12
Cincinnati 000 011 202—6 12 0
Milwaukee 001 000 040—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. b-walked for Houser in the 8th. c-struck out for Lorenzen in the 9th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

1-ran for Hiura in the 8th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Puig (14), Grandal (17), Aguilar (9). HR_Suarez (25), off Houser; Suarez (26), off Jeffress; Saladino (2), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Votto (26), Suarez 4 (64), J.Iglesias (34), Grandal (52), Saladino 4 (8). SB_Ervin (2), Saladino (2). CS_Puig (5). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Suarez, Graterol); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal 2, Moustakas, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Votto, Grandal. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gray, J.Iglesias, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 6 4 1 1 2 7 105 3.29
Lorenzen, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.51
Garrett, H, 15 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 1.88
R.Iglesias 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 28 4.60
W.Peralta, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.94
Hughes, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.92
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 94 3.90
Albers 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.57
Houser 2 2 2 2 1 0 26 4.33
Jeffress, L, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.98

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-1, W.Peralta 1-0, Albers 1-1. HBP_Gray (Saladino).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:33. A_26,235 (41,900).

