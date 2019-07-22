Reds 6, Brewers 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .276 Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .260 Suarez 3b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .253 Puig rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .261 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — VanMeter lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Ervin lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .347 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 W.Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Graterol c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Gray p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .172 a-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Lorenzen p-lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 c-Dietrich ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Totals 36 6 12 6 3 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .249 Yelich lf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .337 Grandal c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .230 2-F.Peralta pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Thames rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hiura ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .331 1-Davies pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .132 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Saladino 2b 2 1 1 4 1 0 .130 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Totals 34 5 8 5 7 12

Cincinnati 000 011 202—6 12 0 Milwaukee 001 000 040—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. b-walked for Houser in the 8th. c-struck out for Lorenzen in the 9th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

1-ran for Hiura in the 8th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Puig (14), Grandal (17), Aguilar (9). HR_Suarez (25), off Houser; Suarez (26), off Jeffress; Saladino (2), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Votto (26), Suarez 4 (64), J.Iglesias (34), Grandal (52), Saladino 4 (8). SB_Ervin (2), Saladino (2). CS_Puig (5). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Suarez, Graterol); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal 2, Moustakas, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Votto, Grandal. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gray, J.Iglesias, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 4 1 1 2 7 105 3.29 Lorenzen, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.51 Garrett, H, 15 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 1.88 R.Iglesias 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 28 4.60 W.Peralta, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.94 Hughes, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.92 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 94 3.90 Albers 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.57 Houser 2 2 2 2 1 0 26 4.33 Jeffress, L, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.98

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-1, W.Peralta 1-0, Albers 1-1. HBP_Gray (Saladino).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:33. A_26,235 (41,900).

