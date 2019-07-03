Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds’ Scooter Gennett leaves with groin tightness

By JOE KAY
July 3, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett left the Reds’ game against the Brewers on Wednesday night because of tightness in the left side of his groin.

Gennett was activated from the injured list last week after recovering from a severe injury to the other side of his groin during spring training. He’s 2 for 19 with a pair of singles in five games.

He flied out and struck out against Jhoulys Chacin, then left the game an inning later.

The Reds have sorely missed Gennett, who had 50 homers and 189 RBIs in the last two seasons. He was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he finished second to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich for the batting title at .310.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.