Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redskins put Williams on did not report list, sign Robinson

July 27, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have placed left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed journeyman lineman Corey Robinson.

Williams is holding out of training camp. Coach Jay Gruden said Saturday he hasn’t heard from Williams, who has been a no-show since training camp opened Thursday.

Depth on the offensive line is again a concern for Washington, which was battered by injuries there the past two seasons. Former swing tackle Ty Nsekhe left in free agency to sign in Buffalo, starting center Chase Roullier hasn’t practiced while recovering from shoulder surgery and second-year tackle Geron Christian is being eased in this weekend off knee surgery.

Gruden says he’s not worried that Roullier’s injury will cost him any regular-season time.

Advertisement

Robinson joins former Jacksonville teammate and 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers in the mix at tackle without Williams.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established