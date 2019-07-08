Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Retrial begins for Texas man accused of killing wife in 1999

July 8, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach is being tried for the second time in the killing of his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

David Mark Temple returned to a Harris County court Monday, less than three years after Texas’ top criminal court overturned his previous murder conviction because prosecutors withheld evidence.

In 2007, a jury found Temple guilty in the 1999 killing of Belinda Temple, a high school teacher who was seven months pregnant. Prosecutors said Temple staged a burglary of their home in Katy and shot his wife because he was having an affair.

But in 2016, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the trial would have gone differently if prosecutors had given Temple’s attorneys hundreds of pages of police reports.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.