Revolution-FC Cincinnati, Sums

|New England
|1
|1—2
|FC Cincinnati
|0
|0—0
First half_1, New England, Gil, 7 (Bou), 9th minute.
Second half_2, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 2 (Gil), 55th.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.
Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Cruz, 54th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Cory Richardson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.
A_25,095.
___
New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Diego Fagundez (Scott Caldwell, 79th), Zahibo; Gustavo Bou (Juan Caicedo, 69th), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Justin Hoyte, 33rd), Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone (Darren Mattocks, 60th), Allan Cruz, Kekuta Manneh (Roland Lamah, 78th), Caleb Stanko; Fanendo Adi.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.