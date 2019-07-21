Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Revolution-FC Cincinnati, Sums

July 21, 2019 8:22 pm
 
New England 1 1—2
FC Cincinnati 0 0—0

First half_1, New England, Gil, 7 (Bou), 9th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 2 (Gil), 55th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.

Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Cruz, 54th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Cory Richardson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_25,095.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Diego Fagundez (Scott Caldwell, 79th), Zahibo; Gustavo Bou (Juan Caicedo, 69th), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Justin Hoyte, 33rd), Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone (Darren Mattocks, 60th), Allan Cruz, Kekuta Manneh (Roland Lamah, 78th), Caleb Stanko; Fanendo Adi.

