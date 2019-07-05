Revolution-Rapids, Sums

|New England
|1
|1—2
|Colorado
|0
|1—1
First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 3 (Castillo), 8th minute.
Second half_2, New England, Caicedo, 4 (Gil), 52nd; 3, Colorado, Rubio, 4 (Mezquida), 71st.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_New England, Bye, 41st; Turner, 71st; Delamea Mlinar, 78th. Colorado, Wilson, 37th; Vines, 54th; Smith, 72nd; Abubakar, 81st; Acosta, 90th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Brian Poeschel; Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_15,584.
___
New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Cristian Penilla, 74th), Zahibo; Juan Agudelo, Juan Caicedo (Jalil Anibaba, 82nd), Carles Gil (Scott Caldwell, 90th).
Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Sam Nicholson, 72nd); Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 53rd); Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.
