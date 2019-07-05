Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Revolution-Rapids, Sums

July 5, 2019 2:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New England 1 1—2
Colorado 0 1—1

First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 3 (Castillo), 8th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Caicedo, 4 (Gil), 52nd; 3, Colorado, Rubio, 4 (Mezquida), 71st.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_New England, Bye, 41st; Turner, 71st; Delamea Mlinar, 78th. Colorado, Wilson, 37th; Vines, 54th; Smith, 72nd; Abubakar, 81st; Acosta, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Brian Poeschel; Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

A_15,584.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Cristian Penilla, 74th), Zahibo; Juan Agudelo, Juan Caicedo (Jalil Anibaba, 82nd), Carles Gil (Scott Caldwell, 90th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Sam Nicholson, 72nd); Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 53rd); Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.