Revolution-United, Sums

July 12, 2019 9:25 pm
 
New England 2 0—2
D.C. United 1 1—2

First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 4 (Caicedo), 4th minute; 2, New England, Gil, 5, 32nd; 3, D.C. United, Jara, 1 (Arriola), 43rd.

Second half_4, D.C. United, Amarikwa, 1 (Rooney), 86th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_New England, Caicedo, 23rd; Zahibo, 49th; Caicedo, 81st; Turner, 83rd. D.C. United, Jara, 37th; Arriola, 40th; Birnbaum, 67th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere; Brian Poeschel; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_18,903.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Zahibo; Juan Agudelo (Scott Caldwell, 78th), Juan Caicedo (DeJuan Jones, 61st), Carles Gil (Diego Fagundez, 90th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Ulises Segura, 78th), Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora (Quincy Amarikwa, 82nd), Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney.

