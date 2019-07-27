Listen Live Sports

Rivera: QB Newton’s early day off at camp ‘part of the plan’

July 27, 2019 12:40 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton’s day off from practice was predetermined and there is nothing wrong with the quarterback’s right shoulder.

Newton, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery in January on his throwing shoulder, was held out of team drills on the third day of training camp Saturday morning at Wofford College. Newton did some light throwing on the side.

Rivera says it’s “part of the plan” and that Newton is “doing real well (with) no issues.”

Newton participated fully in the first two days of practice and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said Thursday that Newton had “no limitations” on throwing deep passes.

Rookie Will Grier took reps with the first team with Newton out, while Kyle Allen worked with the second team.

Newton is scheduled to return to practice Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

