Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rivera says ‘All or Nothing’ invasive, would pass next time

July 27, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he wouldn’t agree to participate in Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series again if asked.

While Rivera says the eight-part series documenting Carolina’s 2018 season may give fans a great behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of an NFL team, but he personally found it “invasive.”

Rivera says cameras were everywhere and “I really couldn’t express myself sometimes the way I wanted. And (then) sometimes I didn’t care.”

That was the case when he ripped into his team during a profanity-laced halftime speech in a game versus the Steelers. Rivera says he hasn’t watched the series and joked that he hopes his mother doesn’t either.

Advertisement

Rivera added that “people can tell you, ‘You won’t even know the cameras are there,’ well, you do. You honestly do.”

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established