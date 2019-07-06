Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rock misses out on European Tour’s 2nd 59, leads Irish Open

July 6, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHINCH, Ireland (AP) — Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history.

The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and first place on 13 under overall after the third round of the Irish Open.

Rock made 11 birdies, including six straight to close his round. His putt for eagle at the last was from just off the green, and it slid left of the cup .

“The finish was a bit much really,” Rock said. “I holed a really long putt on No. 17 and it was only when I was walking to the second shot on No. 18 and checked the par (of the course) that I realized it was an eagle for 59.

Advertisement

“It’s disappointing not to make it, but 60 is a great score and I’ve played rubbish so far this season so it’s nice to play better.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (63) will join Rock in the last group, one shot off the lead along with Eddie Pepperell (66).

Second-round leader Zander Lombard is a stroke further back after a 68.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.