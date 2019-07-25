Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 8, Nationals 7

July 25, 2019 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 3 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 1
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0
Dahl cf 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 3
D.Mrphy 1b 5 3 3 2 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 5 1 1 1
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 0 0
Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Schrzer p 1 0 0 0
J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0
Arenado ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 1 2
McMahon 3b 3 2 2 3 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 2 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Hoffman p 2 0 1 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0
Desmond lf 2 1 1 1 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 7 7 7
Colorado 000 302 012—8
Washington 000 033 100—7

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (25), D.Murphy (20), Eaton (16), J.Soto (16), Parra (10). HR_D.Murphy (10), McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Desmond (13), Rendon (22), M.Adams (16). SB_J.Soto (7), B.Dozier (3), V.Robles (17). CS_Blackmon (3). S_Eaton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Hoffman 5 4 3 3 4 4
B.Shaw BS,4 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 1 1 1 1 1 1
J.Diaz W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
W.Davis S,15-17 1 0 0 0 1 3
Washington
Scherzer 5 4 3 3 2 8
Grace 1 2 2 2 0 1
Rainey H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Sipp H,9 1 1 1 1 0 0
Suero H,13 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rodney L,0-4 BS,2 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Hoffman (Suzuki). WP_Rodney 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka.

Advertisement

T_3:46. A_26,831 (41,313).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth