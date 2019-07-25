Rockies 8, Nationals 7

|Colorado
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|D.Mrphy 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|Colorado
|000
|302
|012—8
|Washington
|000
|033
|100—7
DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (25), D.Murphy (20), Eaton (16), J.Soto (16), Parra (10). HR_D.Murphy (10), McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Desmond (13), Rendon (22), M.Adams (16). SB_J.Soto (7), B.Dozier (3), V.Robles (17). CS_Blackmon (3). S_Eaton (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Hoffman
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|B.Shaw BS,4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Estevez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Diaz W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis S,15-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Washington
|Scherzer
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Grace
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rainey H,8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sipp H,9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suero H,13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney L,0-4 BS,2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by Hoffman (Suzuki). WP_Rodney 2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka.
T_3:46. A_26,831 (41,313).
