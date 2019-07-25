Rockies 8, Nationals 7

Colorado Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 3 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 1 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 Dahl cf 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 3 D.Mrphy 1b 5 3 3 2 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 5 1 1 1 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 0 0 Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Schrzer p 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Arenado ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 1 2 McMahon 3b 3 2 2 3 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 4 1 2 2 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 2 0 1 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 1 1 1 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 7 7 7

Colorado 000 302 012—8 Washington 000 033 100—7

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (25), D.Murphy (20), Eaton (16), J.Soto (16), Parra (10). HR_D.Murphy (10), McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Desmond (13), Rendon (22), M.Adams (16). SB_J.Soto (7), B.Dozier (3), V.Robles (17). CS_Blackmon (3). S_Eaton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Hoffman 5 4 3 3 4 4 B.Shaw BS,4 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 1 1 1 1 1 1 J.Diaz W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 W.Davis S,15-17 1 0 0 0 1 3 Washington Scherzer 5 4 3 3 2 8 Grace 1 2 2 2 0 1 Rainey H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Sipp H,9 1 1 1 1 0 0 Suero H,13 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Rodney L,0-4 BS,2 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Hoffman (Suzuki). WP_Rodney 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_26,831 (41,313).

