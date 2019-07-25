Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Rockies 8, Nationals 7

July 25, 2019 8:03 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .319
Story ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .285
Dahl cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298
Murphy 1b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .287
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Arenado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .265
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .213
Wolters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Hoffman p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Desmond lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Totals 37 8 11 8 4 12
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .288
Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .285
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .314
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .288
Adams 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .243
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Dozier 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .234
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .243
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .242
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 7 7 8 8
Colorado 000 302 012—8 11 0
Washington 000 033 100—7 7 0

a-popped out for Scherzer in the 5th. b-doubled for Grace in the 6th. c-flied out for Howard in the 8th. d-flied out for Suero in the 8th. e-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (25), Murphy (20), Eaton (16), Soto (16), Parra (10). HR_Hampson (2), off Scherzer; McMahon (11), off Grace; Murphy (10), off Sipp; Desmond (13), off Rodney; Rendon (22), off Hoffman; Adams (16), off Howard. RBIs_Murphy 2 (51), McMahon 3 (48), Hampson 2 (12), Desmond (50), Turner (26), Rendon 3 (73), Adams (43), Parra 2 (29). SB_Soto (7), Dozier (3), Robles (17). CS_Blackmon (3). S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, Arenado); Washington 5 (Rendon, Adams 2, Suzuki, Robles). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Robles.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 5 4 3 3 4 4 95 6.57
Shaw 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 22 5.13
Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.04
Howard 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 18.00
Diaz, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.83
Davis, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 5.64
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 5 4 3 3 2 8 86 2.41
Grace 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 6.23
Rainey, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.07
Sipp, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 22 4.05
Suero, H, 13 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.93
Rodney, L, 0-4 1 2 2 2 1 2 27 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0, Sipp 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (Suzuki). WP_Rodney 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_26,831 (41,313).

