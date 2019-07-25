Rockies 8, Nationals 7

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.319
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Murphy 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Desmond lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|4
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.314
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.243
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Dozier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Colorado
|000
|302
|012—8
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|033
|100—7
|7
|0
a-popped out for Scherzer in the 5th. b-doubled for Grace in the 6th. c-flied out for Howard in the 8th. d-flied out for Suero in the 8th. e-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (25), Murphy (20), Eaton (16), Soto (16), Parra (10). HR_Hampson (2), off Scherzer; McMahon (11), off Grace; Murphy (10), off Sipp; Desmond (13), off Rodney; Rendon (22), off Hoffman; Adams (16), off Howard. RBIs_Murphy 2 (51), McMahon 3 (48), Hampson 2 (12), Desmond (50), Turner (26), Rendon 3 (73), Adams (43), Parra 2 (29). SB_Soto (7), Dozier (3), Robles (17). CS_Blackmon (3). S_Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, Arenado); Washington 5 (Rendon, Adams 2, Suzuki, Robles). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Washington 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Robles.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|95
|6.57
|Shaw
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|5.13
|Estevez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.04
|Howard
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|18.00
|Diaz, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.83
|Davis, S, 15-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|5.64
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|86
|2.41
|Grace
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|6.23
|Rainey, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.07
|Sipp, H, 9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|4.05
|Suero, H, 13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.93
|Rodney, L, 0-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0, Sipp 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (Suzuki). WP_Rodney 2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka.
T_3:46. A_26,831 (41,313).
