Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beaty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dahl cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.304
|Story ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.303
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|McMahon 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Gray p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.075
|a-Alonso ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|2
|Colorado
|010
|050
|03x—9
|11
|0
a-walked for Gray in the 8th.
E_Pederson (7), Muncy (14). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Bellinger (21), Smith (4), Murphy (22), McMahon (16), Desmond (25). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Dahl (15), off Sborz. RBIs_Pederson (50), Dahl 3 (61), Arenado 2 (79), Murphy (58), McMahon 2 (51), Tapia (31). SB_Story (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pollock, Smith); Colorado 6 (Murphy, McMahon, Tapia, Gray 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Colorado 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Beaty, Pederson, Wolters. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Story, Murphy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 7-8
|4
|7
|6
|5
|2
|5
|92
|4.07
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|5.88
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.92
|Sborz
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|18.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 10-7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|112
|3.88
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.46
Maeda pitched to 7 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:51. A_43,574 (50,398).
