Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .236 White 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Bellinger rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .330 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .239 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .343 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Beaty lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dahl cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .304 Story ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .280 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 3 .303 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Murphy 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .287 McMahon 2b-3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .266 Desmond lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .268 Tapia rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Wolters c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Gray p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .075 a-Alonso ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .195 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Totals 37 9 11 9 4 10

Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 4 2 Colorado 010 050 03x—9 11 0

a-walked for Gray in the 8th.

E_Pederson (7), Muncy (14). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Bellinger (21), Smith (4), Murphy (22), McMahon (16), Desmond (25). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Dahl (15), off Sborz. RBIs_Pederson (50), Dahl 3 (61), Arenado 2 (79), Murphy (58), McMahon 2 (51), Tapia (31). SB_Story (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pollock, Smith); Colorado 6 (Murphy, McMahon, Tapia, Gray 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Colorado 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Pederson, Wolters. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Story, Murphy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 7-8 4 7 6 5 2 5 92 4.07 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 5.88 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.92 Sborz 2 4 3 3 1 1 33 18.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 10-7 8 3 1 1 3 6 112 3.88 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.46

Maeda pitched to 7 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_43,574 (50,398).

