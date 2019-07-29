Listen Live Sports

Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

July 29, 2019 11:46 pm
 
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson 1b 4 0 0 1 Dahl cf 5 2 2 3
White 1b 0 0 0 0 Story ss 5 1 0 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 2
J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 2 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 1 1
C.Sager ss 3 0 0 0 McMahon 2b-3b 5 0 1 2
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 Desmond lf 3 1 3 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Tapia rf 4 0 1 1
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 1 1 0
Will.Sm c 3 1 1 0 J.Gray p 2 1 0 0
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso ph 0 1 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Beaty lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 37 9 11 9
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1
Colorado 010 050 03x—9

E_Pederson (7), Muncy (14). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Bellinger (21), Will.Smith (4), D.Murphy (22), McMahon (16), Desmond (25). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Dahl (15). SB_Story (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda L,7-8 4 7 6 5 2 5
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sborz 2 4 3 3 1 1
Colorado
J.Gray W,10-7 8 3 1 1 3 6
W.Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0

Maeda pitched to 7 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_43,574 (50,398).

