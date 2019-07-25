Rockies take 3-game slide into matchup with Nationals

Colorado Rockies (47-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-46, second in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 6.75 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.30 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 29-20 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Rockies are 21-31 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .319. The Nationals won the last meeting 2-0. Patrick Corbin earned his eighth victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Kyle Freeland took his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 21 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Victor Robles is 8-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .560. Ryan McMahon is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .221 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.