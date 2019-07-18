Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Rodríguez scores 2 goals, Rooney gets 11th, United wins

July 18, 2019 10:18 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Lucas Rodríguez had two goals, Wayne Rooney scored his 11th of the season and D.C. United beat expansion FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Thursday night.

D.C. United (9-5-8) has lost just once in the last eight games to move within one point of first-place Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati (5-14-2) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Rodríguez opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, curling a shot around goalkeeper Spencer Richey. FC Cincinnati is 0-12-1 when allowing the first goal.

Rodríguez gave United a 2-1 lead on a deflected shot from distance in the 59th. Rooney made it 3-1 in the 64th and Paul Arriola capped it in the 73rd — both on breakaways.

Emmanuel Ledesma tied it at 1 in the 54th on a penalty kick after Arriola’s hand ball in the box. Kendall Waston had a header strike the crossbar in the 25th.

