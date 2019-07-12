Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon Semifinal Results

July 12, 2019 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Won 12, Lost 1

2003 — def. Andy Roddick, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-3.

2004 — def. Sebastien Grosjean, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

2005 — def. Lleyton Hewitt, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

2006 — def. Jonas Bjorkman, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.

Advertisement

2007 — def. Richard Gasquet, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

2008-x — def. Marat Safin, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

2009 — def. Tommy Haas, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-3.

2012 — def. Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

2014-x — def. Milos Raonic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

2015-x — def. Andy Murray, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

2016 — lost to Milos Raonic, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

2017 — def. Tomas Berdych, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

2019 — def. Rafael Nadal, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

x-lost final

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.