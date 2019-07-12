Roger Federer’s Wimbledon Semifinal Results

Won 12, Lost 1

2003 — def. Andy Roddick, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-3.

2004 — def. Sebastien Grosjean, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

2005 — def. Lleyton Hewitt, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

2006 — def. Jonas Bjorkman, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.

2007 — def. Richard Gasquet, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

2008-x — def. Marat Safin, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

2009 — def. Tommy Haas, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-3.

2012 — def. Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

2014-x — def. Milos Raonic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

2015-x — def. Andy Murray, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

2016 — lost to Milos Raonic, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

2017 — def. Tomas Berdych, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

2019 — def. Rafael Nadal, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

x-lost final

