Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roy Halladay Career Statistics

July 18, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Year, Team IP W-L BB SO ERA
1998, TOR 14.0 1-0 2 13 1.93
1999, TOR 149.1 8-7 79 82 3.92
2000, TOR 67.2 4-7 42 44 10.64
2001, TOR 105.1 5-3 25 96 3.16
2002, TOR 239.1 19-7 62 168 2.93
2003, TOR 266.0 22-7 32 204 3.25
2004, TOR 133.0 8-8 39 95 4.20
2005, TOR 141.2 12-4 18 108 2.41
2006, TOR 220.0 16-5 34 132 3.19
2007, TOR 225.1 16-7 48 139 3.71
2008, TOR 246.0 20-11 39 206 2.78
2009, TOR 239.0 17-10 35 208 2.79
2010, PHI 250.2 21-10 30 219 2.44
2011, PHI 233.2 19-6 35 220 2.35
2012, PHI 156.1 11-8 36 132 4.49
2013, PHI 62.0 4-5 36 51 6.82
Totals 2749.1 203-105 592 2117 3.83

___

Division Series
Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
2010, Cin 9.0 1-0 1 8 0.00
2011, StL 16.0 1-1 2 15 2.25
Totals 25.0 2-1 3 23 1.44

___

League Championship Series
Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
2010, SF 13.0 1-1 2 12 4.15
Totals 13.0 1-1 2 12 4.15

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.