The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Royals 2, Braves 0

July 24, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Kansas City Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf-cf 4 0 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0
Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Strling cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 4 1 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 1 0
B.Kller p 2 0 1 1 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 31 0 5 0
Kansas City 020 000 000—2
Atlanta 000 000 000—0

E_F.Freeman (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
B.Keller W,7-9 7 4 0 0 1 3
Diekman H,18 1 1 0 0 0 3
Kennedy S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran L,5-7 6 4 2 0 2 6
Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).

