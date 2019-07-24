Royals 2, Braves 0

Kansas City Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf-cf 4 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Strling cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 4 1 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 B.Kller p 2 0 1 1 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 31 0 5 0

Kansas City 020 000 000—2 Atlanta 000 000 000—0

E_F.Freeman (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City B.Keller W,7-9 7 4 0 0 1 3 Diekman H,18 1 1 0 0 0 3 Kennedy S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Teheran L,5-7 6 4 2 0 2 6 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).

