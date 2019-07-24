Royals 2, Braves 0

|Kansas City
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strling cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Kller p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|000—2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
E_F.Freeman (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|B.Keller W,7-9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Diekman H,18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kennedy S,19-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,5-7
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L.Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).
