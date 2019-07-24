Listen Live Sports

...

Royals 2, Braves 0

July 24, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296
Starling cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Lopez ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .226
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Keller p 2 0 1 1 1 1 .125
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 1 2 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .303
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
a-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .128
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Riley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 8
Kansas City 020 000 000—2 5 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-singled for Inciarte in the 8th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 8th.

E_Freeman (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2). RBIs_Keller (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; .

LIDP_Soler. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Cuthbert); Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Freeman).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 7-9 7 4 0 0 1 3 88 3.95
Diekman, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.75
Kennedy, S, 19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 5-7 6 4 2 0 2 6 109 3.42
Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.14
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.12

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).

