Royals 2, Braves 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Starling cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Keller p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Riley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
a-singled for Inciarte in the 8th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 8th.
E_Freeman (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2). RBIs_Keller (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; .
LIDP_Soler. GIDP_Donaldson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Cuthbert); Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Freeman).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 7-9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|3.95
|Diekman, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.75
|Kennedy, S, 19-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 5-7
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|109
|3.42
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.14
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.12
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).
