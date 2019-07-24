Royals 2, Braves 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Starling cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Lopez ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .226 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Keller p 2 0 1 1 1 1 .125 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 5 1 2 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .303 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 a-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Riley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 5 0 1 8

Kansas City 020 000 000—2 5 0 Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-singled for Inciarte in the 8th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 8th.

E_Freeman (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Starling (2). RBIs_Keller (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; .

LIDP_Soler. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Cuthbert); Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Freeman).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 7-9 7 4 0 0 1 3 88 3.95 Diekman, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.75 Kennedy, S, 19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.40 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 5-7 6 4 2 0 2 6 109 3.42 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.14 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.12

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_38,865 (41,149).

