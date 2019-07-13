Royals 4, Tigers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Castro 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .295 Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133 a-Hicks ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Totals 31 1 4 1 0 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Soler dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .244 1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286 Starling cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Lopez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .240 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Totals 28 4 8 4 4 10

Detroit 010 000 000—1 4 0 Kansas City 000 022 00x—4 8 0

a-singled for Wilson in the 8th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (16). 3B_Castro (3). RBIs_Castro (10), Cuthbert 2 (20), Starling (1), Lopez (9). S_Mondesi.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Wilson); Kansas City 1 (Starling). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maldonado.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Mercer, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 6-7 7 6 4 4 4 10 109 3.95 J.Jimenez 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.67 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 5-9 8 4 1 1 0 7 104 4.25 Kennedy, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.41

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:23. A_27,551 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.