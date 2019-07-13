Listen Live Sports

Royals 4, Tigers 1

July 13, 2019 9:49 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Dixon 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Castro 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133
a-Hicks ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Totals 31 1 4 1 0 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277
Soler dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .244
1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286
Starling cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .240
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Totals 28 4 8 4 4 10
Detroit 010 000 000—1 4 0
Kansas City 000 022 00x—4 8 0

a-singled for Wilson in the 8th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (16). 3B_Castro (3). RBIs_Castro (10), Cuthbert 2 (20), Starling (1), Lopez (9). S_Mondesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Wilson); Kansas City 1 (Starling). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maldonado.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Mercer, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 6-7 7 6 4 4 4 10 109 3.95
J.Jimenez 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.67
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 5-9 8 4 1 1 0 7 104 4.25
Kennedy, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.41

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:23. A_27,551 (37,903).

