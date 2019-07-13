Royals 4, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Dixon 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Wilson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Hicks ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|1-Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|022
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-singled for Wilson in the 8th.
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (16). 3B_Castro (3). RBIs_Castro (10), Cuthbert 2 (20), Starling (1), Lopez (9). S_Mondesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Reyes, Wilson); Kansas City 1 (Starling). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cuthbert. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maldonado.
DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Mercer, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon), (Candelario, Castro, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 6-7
|7
|6
|4
|4
|4
|10
|109
|3.95
|J.Jimenez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.67
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-9
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|104
|4.25
|Kennedy, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.41
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:23. A_27,551 (37,903).
