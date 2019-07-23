Royals 5, Braves 4

Kansas City Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf-rf 4 2 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 2 3 2 D.Swnsn ss 5 2 2 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 5 0 2 1 Soler rf 2 0 0 1 Dnldson 3b 4 0 2 2 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 5 0 0 0 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 5 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 1 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 1 0 Gllgher c 4 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 D.Duffy p 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 1 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 5 5 Totals 38 4 11 4

Kansas City 000 101 030—5 Atlanta 100 000 111—4

DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_A.Gordon (26), Donaldson (22), Albies (24), Keuchel (1). HR_A.Gordon (11), Duda (4). SB_Acuna Jr. (22).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City D.Duffy 6 5 1 1 1 11 Barlow H,6 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Hill W,1-0 BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman H,17 1 2 1 1 0 1 Kennedy S,18-21 1 3 1 1 0 1 Atlanta Keuchel 6 3 2 2 2 12 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1 Swarzak L,2-3 0 2 3 3 1 0 Parsons 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Tomlin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1

Swarzak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by D.Duffy (Acuna Jr.), by D.Duffy (Donaldson), by Parsons (Arteaga), by Diekman (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:30. A_36,570 (41,149).

