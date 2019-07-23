Royals 5, Braves 4

|Kansas City
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Duffy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|030—5
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|111—4
DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_A.Gordon (26), Donaldson (22), Albies (24), Keuchel (1). HR_A.Gordon (11), Duda (4). SB_Acuna Jr. (22).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|D.Duffy
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Barlow H,6
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill W,1-0 BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,18-21
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Keuchel
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|12
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak L,2-3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Parsons
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tomlin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Swarzak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by D.Duffy (Acuna Jr.), by D.Duffy (Donaldson), by Parsons (Arteaga), by Diekman (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:30. A_36,570 (41,149).
