Royals 6, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Reed 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|We.Cstl c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jay lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Strling rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|6
|Chicago
|201
|001
|001—5
|Kansas City
|005
|010
|00x—6
E_Cuthbert (6), H.Dozier (5), Goins (1). DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 10. 2B_Cuthbert (7), Starling (1), B.Hamilton (10). HR_Moncada (17), Cuthbert (6), Soler (26). SB_Starling (1), B.Hamilton (17). S_L.Garcia (5), N.Lopez 2 (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Detwiler L,1-1
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Covey
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bummer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|B.Keller W,6-9
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Hill H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,16-19
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Covey (Gallagher). WP_J.Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, John Libka.
T_3:03. A_13,157 (37,903).
