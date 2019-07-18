Royals 6, White Sox 5

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 4 1 1 0 Mrrfeld lf 5 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 2 3 1 Cthbert 1b 5 1 3 1 J.Abreu dh 5 0 2 2 H.Dzier 3b 5 1 2 0 A.Reed 1b 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 5 1 2 2 We.Cstl c 4 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 Jay lf 4 1 1 0 Strling rf 3 2 2 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 1 1 Cordell rf 3 1 2 1 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 2 2 Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 34 6 13 6

Chicago 201 001 001—5 Kansas City 005 010 00x—6

E_Cuthbert (6), H.Dozier (5), Goins (1). DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 10. 2B_Cuthbert (7), Starling (1), B.Hamilton (10). HR_Moncada (17), Cuthbert (6), Soler (26). SB_Starling (1), B.Hamilton (17). S_L.Garcia (5), N.Lopez 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Detwiler L,1-1 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 1 Covey 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 J.Ruiz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kansas City B.Keller W,6-9 6 1-3 9 4 2 2 7 Hill H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kennedy S,16-19 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Covey (Gallagher). WP_J.Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, John Libka.

T_3:03. A_13,157 (37,903).

