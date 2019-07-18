Royals 6, White Sox 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Moncada 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .303 Abreu dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .275 Reed 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Jay lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .323 Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Cordell rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .247 Totals 36 5 11 4 3 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .312 Cuthbert 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .298 Dozier 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Soler dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .248 Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244 Starling rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .300 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gallagher c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .221 Hamilton cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .221 Totals 34 6 13 6 3 5

Chicago 201 001 001—5 11 1 Kansas City 005 010 00x—6 13 2

E_Goins (1), Cuthbert (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 10. 2B_Cuthbert (7), Starling (1), Hamilton (10). HR_Moncada (17), off Keller; Cuthbert (6), off Detwiler; Soler (26), off Detwiler. RBIs_Moncada (50), Abreu 2 (68), Cordell (18), Cuthbert (23), Soler 2 (69), Gallagher (9), Hamilton 2 (12). SB_Starling (1), Hamilton (17). S_Garcia, Lopez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia, Reed 2, Jay); Kansas City 7 (Merrifield 2, Cuthbert 3, Starling 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Merrifield. GIDP_Reed, Castillo, Goins, Dozier, Arteaga.

DP_Chicago 2 (Goins, Sanchez, Reed), (Goins, Sanchez, Reed); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert), (Cuthbert, Arteaga), (Cuthbert, Arteaga).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detwiler, L, 1-1 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 1 61 7.02 Covey 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 31 5.83 Ruiz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 24 6.04 Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80 Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.88 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 6-9 6 1-3 9 4 2 2 7 106 4.18 Hill, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.86 Kennedy, S, 16-19 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 3.43

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Bummer 2-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Covey (Gallagher). WP_Ruiz. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, John Libka.

T_3:03. A_13,157 (37,903).

