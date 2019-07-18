Royals 6, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Abreu dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Reed 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Jay lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Cuthbert 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Arteaga ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Starling rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|6
|3
|5
|Chicago
|201
|001
|001—5
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|005
|010
|00x—6
|13
|2
E_Goins (1), Cuthbert (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 10. 2B_Cuthbert (7), Starling (1), Hamilton (10). HR_Moncada (17), off Keller; Cuthbert (6), off Detwiler; Soler (26), off Detwiler. RBIs_Moncada (50), Abreu 2 (68), Cordell (18), Cuthbert (23), Soler 2 (69), Gallagher (9), Hamilton 2 (12). SB_Starling (1), Hamilton (17). S_Garcia, Lopez 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia, Reed 2, Jay); Kansas City 7 (Merrifield 2, Cuthbert 3, Starling 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Kansas City 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Castillo, Merrifield. GIDP_Reed, Castillo, Goins, Dozier, Arteaga.
DP_Chicago 2 (Goins, Sanchez, Reed), (Goins, Sanchez, Reed); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert), (Cuthbert, Arteaga), (Cuthbert, Arteaga).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detwiler, L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|61
|7.02
|Covey
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|31
|5.83
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|6.04
|Bummer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.80
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.88
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 6-9
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|2
|2
|7
|106
|4.18
|Hill, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Kennedy, S, 16-19
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Bummer 2-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Covey (Gallagher). WP_Ruiz. PB_Gallagher (1).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, John Libka.
T_3:03. A_13,157 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.