Royals 6, White Sox 5

July 18, 2019 4:31 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Moncada 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .303
Abreu dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .275
Reed 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Jay lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .323
Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Goins ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Cordell rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .247
Totals 36 5 11 4 3 9
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Cuthbert 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .298
Dozier 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Soler dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .248
Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244
Starling rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .300
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Gallagher c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .221
Hamilton cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .221
Totals 34 6 13 6 3 5
Chicago 201 001 001—5 11 1
Kansas City 005 010 00x—6 13 2

E_Goins (1), Cuthbert (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 10. 2B_Cuthbert (7), Starling (1), Hamilton (10). HR_Moncada (17), off Keller; Cuthbert (6), off Detwiler; Soler (26), off Detwiler. RBIs_Moncada (50), Abreu 2 (68), Cordell (18), Cuthbert (23), Soler 2 (69), Gallagher (9), Hamilton 2 (12). SB_Starling (1), Hamilton (17). S_Garcia, Lopez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia, Reed 2, Jay); Kansas City 7 (Merrifield 2, Cuthbert 3, Starling 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Merrifield. GIDP_Reed, Castillo, Goins, Dozier, Arteaga.

DP_Chicago 2 (Goins, Sanchez, Reed), (Goins, Sanchez, Reed); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert), (Cuthbert, Arteaga), (Cuthbert, Arteaga).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detwiler, L, 1-1 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 1 61 7.02
Covey 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 31 5.83
Ruiz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 24 6.04
Bummer 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80
Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.88
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 6-9 6 1-3 9 4 2 2 7 106 4.18
Hill, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.86
Kennedy, S, 16-19 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 3.43

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Bummer 2-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Covey (Gallagher). WP_Ruiz. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, John Libka.

T_3:03. A_13,157 (37,903).

