Royer scores twice, helps Red Bulls beat NYCFC 2-1

July 14, 2019 9:04 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer scored twice in the New York Red Bulls’ 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

Luis Robles had four saves for the Red Bulls, including a diving stop on Keaton Parks’ shot in the 27th minute.

Royer headed home an entry by Cristian Cásseres Jr. to give the Red Bulls (9-7-4) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Marc Rzatkowski, along the right end line, cut back to evade a defender and dropped it to Cásseres for a one-touch cross to Royer for the side-netter.

NYCFC’s Héber Araujo dos Santos opened the scoring in the seventh minute, putting away a rolling cross from Anton Tinnerholm. Maximiliano Moralez tapped it to Héber, who dropped it back to Moralez with the first of three one-touch passes before starting his run. Moralez played a ball to Tinnerholm toward the corner of the area, and he crossed to Héber for a rising half-volley finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Royer tied it from the spot in the first-half stoppage time after Brian White drew a foul from Maxime Chanot in the area.

NYCFC (7-3-8) has lost two in a row after a 12-game unbeaten streak.

