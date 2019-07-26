Listen Live Sports

Rublev upsets top-seeded Thiem to reach Hamburg semifinals

July 26, 2019 5:01 pm
 
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.

Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard beat third-seeded Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev is safely through after the German survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.

Zverev never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

