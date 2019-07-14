Listen Live Sports

Ruidíaz, Shipp score in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Atlanta

July 14, 2019 9:08 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz and Harry Shipp scored to help the Seattle Sounders beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday.

Shipp bounced a header into the net to break a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute. Jordan Morris stole a pass from Leandro González Pirez in the attacking half and tapped it to Nicolás Lodeiro, whose though pass led Morris toward the end line. Morris chipped a first-timer to Shipp for the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Ruidíaz chest-trapped a pass from Cristian Roldan, beat one defender and lobbed it over another before finishing with a volley from the center of the area to make open the scoring in the 58th minute.

Josef Martínez headed home a corner kick from Gonzalo Martínez to tie it in the 65th. Josef Martínez has eight goals in his last five starts and 13 overall. Atlanta (9-8-3) is winless in its last three games.

Seattle (10-5-5) is unbeaten at home this season and has won three of its last four overall.

RED BULLS 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer scored twice in the New York’s victory over New York City FC.

Luis Robles had four saves for the Red Bulls, including a diving stop on Keaton Parks’ shot in the 27th minute.

Royer headed home an entry by Cristian Cásseres Jr. to give the Red Bulls (9-7-4) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Marc Rzatkowski, along the right end line, cut back to evade a defender and dropped it to Cásseres for a one-touch cross to Royer for the side-netter.

Héber Araujo dos Santos scored for NYCFC (7-3-8).

