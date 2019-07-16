Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian volleyball player Moroz gets doping ban

July 16, 2019 5:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian volleyball player Pavel Moroz has been given an 18-month doping ban.

The Russian anti-doping agency says the sanction is backdated to Nov. 12, 2018, around the time when the 32-year-old Moroz reportedly gave a positive sample.

The agency has not said what banned substance was found.

Known for his big serve, the Ukraine-born Moroz played 22 games for the Russian men’s national team between 2012 and 2015 and has played for clubs in Russia and South Korea.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.