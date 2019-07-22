Ryan Zimmerman on IL with plantar fasciitis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the second time this season the injury has sidelined the 34-year-old first baseman.

Zimmerman left Sunday’s loss at Atlanta after an infield single in the second inning. Zimmerman missed 53 games between April 27 and June 28 because of the same injury. He is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

“Now it’s just really pain tolerance,” manager Dave Martinez said Monday. “It can go away really fast. It can come back. It can take a while.”

Matt Adams is expected again to play extensively in Zimmerman’s absence. He is hitting .232 with 15 homers and 40 RBIs in 71 games.

Washington also selected the contract of right-hander Michael Blazek from Triple-A Fresno, recalled outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Fresno, optioned right-hander Kyle McGowin to Double-A Harrisburg and transferred right-hander Justin Miller (rotator cuff strain) to the 60-day injured list.

