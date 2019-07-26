Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ryu, Dodgers to face Sanchez, Nationals on Friday

July 26, 2019 3:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-47, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.76 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.80 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Los Angeles will square off at Nationals Park on Friday.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The Nationals are 29-21 in home games. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .392.

The Dodgers have gone 27-23 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 108 hits and has 26 RBIs. Anthony Rendon has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .330. Justin Turner is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established