Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabathia put on IL again by Yankees with knee inflammation

July 28, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation.

The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.

He allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.

Sabathia’s knee is a chronic issue. He had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

Advertisement

New York, which lost the first three games of its series at Boston, recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday night’s series finale.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA