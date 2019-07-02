Listen Live Sports

Sabres top pick Dylan Cozens needs thumb ‘procedure’

July 2, 2019 1:26 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres top draft pick Dylan Cozens needs a “procedure” to repair an injured left thumb.

The Sabres provided the update Tuesday, a day after Cozens was scheduled to visit a specialist. Cozens will have the procedure Wednesday.

He was hurt Saturday during a three-on-three scrimmage on the final day of the Sabres’ developmental camp. A video showed Cozens leaving the ice with his thumb appearing dislocated.

Afterward, the Canadian said he was confident his thumb wasn’t broken.

The 18-year-old center was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft last month.

