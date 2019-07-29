Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Saints waive receiver Meredith, add lineman Omameh

July 29, 2019 2:08 pm
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith.

As recently as 2016, Meredith led the Chicago Bears in receiving, with 66 catches for 888 yards. But he missed all of 2017 because of a major knee injury.

The Saints signed the 6-foot-3 receiver as a restricted free agent before last season to a two-year, $9.5 million contract.

But the 26-year-old Meredith played in only six games — catching nine passes for 114 yards and one touchdown — before spending the rest of 2018 on injured reserve.

Meredith participated in three practices, but Payton says Meredith was falling behind several younger receivers performing well in camp.

Payton also says the club has signed veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh. The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh has played six NFL seasons with four other teams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

