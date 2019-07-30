San Diego looks for series sweep against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (35-71, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-56, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tom Eshelman (0-2, 5.79 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will sweep the series over Baltimore with a win.

Advertisement

The Padres are 25-29 on their home turf. The San Diego pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Joey Lucchesi leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Orioles have gone 20-35 away from home. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .338. The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Chris Paddack recorded his seventh victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for San Diego. David Hess took his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 29 home runs and is batting .238. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 61 RBIs and is batting .253. Mancini is 11-for-45 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep strain), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.