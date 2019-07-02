Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
San Jose Sharks sign Prout, Brodzinski to 1-year deals

July 2, 2019 2:53 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Dalton Prout and forward Jonny Brodzinski to one-year contracts.

The Sharks also signed defensemen Artemi Kniazev and Nikolai Knyzhov; and forward Zachary Gallant to entry-level deals Tuesday.

General manager Doug Wilson called the 29-year-old Prout a “responsible” defender who will provide a good net-front presence for the Sharks. Prout had one goal and one assist in 20 games last season for Calgary and has played 262 career games with Columbus, New Jersey and the Flames.

The 26-year-old Brodzinski played 13 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings, recording two goals and one assist. He has six goals and five assists in 54 career NHL games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

