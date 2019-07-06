Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

July 6, 2019 3:05 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Plesac to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Pedro Payano from Nashville (PCL). Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Nashville. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to New Orleans (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Dario Agrazal from Indianapolis (IL).

Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis. Placed LHP Steven Brault on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Montana DuRapau and Luis Escobar from Indianapolis.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Ryan Schlosser.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Alex Ogren.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Ryan Smith. Removed LHP Sang Yang from the active roster. Added RHP Wang Shuo to the active roster

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Spencer Herrmann.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Allen Crabbe, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and the draft rights to G Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Brooklyn for F forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Markieff Morris and G Tim Frazier.

MIAMI HEAT — Waived G Ryan Anderson.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed G Terrence Ross to four-year contract. Signed F Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year contract. Waived C Timofey Mozgov.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

