The Associated Press
 
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

July 13, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Taylor Scott and David Hess from Norfolk (IL); Hess as 26th man. Sent RHP Nate Karns to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred SS Carlos Correa to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Adam McCreery to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment. Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Nick Hundley to the AZL Athletics Gold for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan to the AZL Mariners and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham. Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Christian Arroyo to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Pete Fairbanks to Tampa Bay for 2B Nick Solak and assigned Solak to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Chris Mokma to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Mauricio Dubon to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jay Jackson from San Antonio.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. Reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from paternity leave. Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Pat Neshek to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Nick Vincent to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Cristhian Adames to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Daniel Comstock. Signed RHP J.R. Bunda.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Chris Pennell. Signed RHP Andrew Spinnenweber.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Chris Baker and RHP Ryan Smith.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Dusty Isaacs.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Christopher De Leon. Signed LHPs Chris Reed and David Roseboom and 1B Mike Carp.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Sold the contract of LHP Mike Antonini to Pericos de Puebla (Mexico).

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Christian Bergman. Sold the contract of RHP Matt Ramsey to Toros de Tijuana (Mexico). Signed OF Rico Noel.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.

