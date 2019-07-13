Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Taylor Scott and David Hess from Norfolk (IL); Hess as 26th man. Traded RHP Andrew Cashner and cash to Boston for INF Noelberth Romero and OF Elio Prado. Sent RHP Nate Karns to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred SS Carlos Correa to the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated P Matt Harvey from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam McCreery to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated OF Jarret Parker for release or assingment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment. Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Nick Hundley to the AZL Athletics Gold for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan to the AZL Mariners and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham. Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Christian Arroyo to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Pete Fairbanks to Tampa Bay for 2B Nick Solak and assigned Solak to Nashville (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Freeland from Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Chris Mokma to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Mauricio Dubon to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jay Jackson from San Antonio.
NEW YORK METS — Released OF Matt Kemp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. Reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from paternity leave. Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Pat Neshek to the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Nick Vincent to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Cristhian Adames to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract. Placed SP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Daniel Comstock. Signed RHP J.R. Bunda.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Chris Pennell. Signed RHP Andrew Spinnenweber.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Chris Baker and RHP Ryan Smith.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Austin Orvis.
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Dusty Isaacs.
NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Christopher De Leon. Signed LHPs Chris Reed and David Roseboom and 1B Mike Carp.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Sold the contract of LHP Mike Antonini to Pericos de Puebla (Mexico).
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Christian Bergman. Sold the contract of RHP Matt Ramsey to Toros de Tijuana (Mexico). Signed OF Rico Noel.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.
