Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Taylor Scott and David Hess from Norfolk (IL); Hess as 26th man. Traded RHP Andrew Cashner and cash to Boston for INF Noelberth Romero and OF Elio Prado. Sent RHP Nate Karns to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL.

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred SS Carlos Correa to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated P Matt Harvey from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam McCreery to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated OF Jarret Parker for release or assingment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment. Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Nick Hundley to the AZL Athletics Gold for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan to the AZL Mariners and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham. Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Christian Arroyo to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Pete Fairbanks to Tampa Bay for 2B Nick Solak and assigned Solak to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Freeland from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Chris Mokma to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Mauricio Dubon to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jay Jackson from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Released OF Matt Kemp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. Reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from paternity leave. Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Pat Neshek to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Nick Vincent to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Cristhian Adames to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract. Placed SP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Daniel Comstock. Signed RHP J.R. Bunda.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Chris Pennell. Signed RHP Andrew Spinnenweber.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Chris Baker and RHP Ryan Smith.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Dusty Isaacs.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Christopher De Leon. Signed LHPs Chris Reed and David Roseboom and 1B Mike Carp.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Sold the contract of LHP Mike Antonini to Pericos de Puebla (Mexico).

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Christian Bergman. Sold the contract of RHP Matt Ramsey to Toros de Tijuana (Mexico). Signed OF Rico Noel.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.