Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 60-day IL. Sent 1B Mitch Moreland to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned OF Charlie Tilson to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Charlotte.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 2B Aledmys Diaz to Corpus Christi (TL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment. Recalled RHP Josh Staumont from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Mike Morin to Philadelphia for cash. Signed C Cole Donaldson to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned INF Edmundo Sosa to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis. Sent LHP Amir Garrett to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed LHP Danny Coulombe to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Transferred RHP Seranthony Dominguez to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled INF Luis Urías from El Paso,

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Tasker Strobel.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of RHP Mike Broadway.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Announced the retirement of SS Frank Martinez.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Jeff Ames.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Julio Eusebio.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated WR Romell Guerrier reserve/retired. Signed WR Jamarius Way.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Brock McGinn on a two-year contract.

