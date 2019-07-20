Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 60-day IL. Sent 1B Mitch Moreland to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned OF Charlie Tilson to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Charlotte.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated 1B Tyler White for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Urquidy from Round Rock (PCL). Sent 2B Aledmys Diaz to Corpus Christi (TL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment. Recalled RHP Josh Staumont from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Mike Morin to Philadelphia for cash. Signed C Cole Donaldson to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Isiah-Kiner Falefa from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Frisco (TL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Matt Andriese on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from paternity leave. Sent LHP Amir Garrett to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Burch Smith to San Antonio (PCL). Reinstated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Danny Coulombe to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Transferred RHP Seranthony Dominguez to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned INF Edmundo Sosa to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled INF Luis Urías from El Paso,

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Tasker Strobel.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of RHP Mike Broadway.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Announced the retirement of SS Frank Martinez.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Jeff Ames.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Julio Eusebio.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Sold the contract of RHP Tyler Gibson to the Cincinnati Reds.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LBs Dante Booker and Brooks Reed, TE Charles Clay, OL Max Garcia, DL Robert Nkemdiche and CB Brandon Williams on the PUP list. Released OL Will Holden and DL Immanuel Turner. Signed DL Sterling Bailey.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated WR Romell Guerrier reserve/retired. Signed WR Jamarius Way.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Brock McGinn on a two-year contract.

