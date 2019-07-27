Saturday’s Sports Transactions

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Harrisburg.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Taylor Hill to Durango (Mexican). Signed RHPs Tyler Lesley and Adam Stockwell.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Spencer Herrmann to Lincoln for RHP Cameron McVey.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.
