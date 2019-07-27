Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

July 27, 2019 3:14 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Harrisburg.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Taylor Hill to Durango (Mexican). Signed RHPs Tyler Lesley and Adam Stockwell.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Spencer Herrmann to Lincoln for RHP Cameron McVey.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.

