Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Kyle Zimmer and 1B Ryan O<Hearn from Omaha (PCL). Designated 1B Lucas Duda for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Jake Diekman from Kansas City for RHP Ismael Aquino and OF Dairon Blanco.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Keon Broxton off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred RHP Connor Sadzeck to 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned OF Carlos Tocci outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled C Reese McGuire from Buffalo (IL). Placed C Luke Maile on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Adam Duvall from Gwinnett (IL). Placed INF Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Placed OF Nick Markakis on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Activated LHP Derek Holland.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Chi Chi González from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Jaime Schultz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 25.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Dominic Smith on the 10-Day IL. Selected the contract of OF Aaron Atherr from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired INF-OF José Pirela from San Diego for cash considerations and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Tommy Hunter to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Transferred RHP Rookie Davis to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Harrisburg.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Taylor Hill to Durango (Mexican). Signed RHPs Tyler Lesley and Adam Stockwell.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Spencer Herrmann to Lincoln for RHP Cameron McVey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.

NEW YOK GIANTS — Signed WRs Amba Etta-Tawo and T.J. Jones. Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Waived K Joey Slye.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with RW Michael McCarron on a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Chandler Stephenson to a one-year million contract.

