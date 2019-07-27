Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Kyle Zimmer and 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (PCL). Designated 1B Lucas Duda for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Noé Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake. Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rodriguez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Sergio Romo and RHP Chris Vallimont and a player to be named in exchange for INF Lewin Diaz.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Jake Diekman from Kansas City for RHP Ismael Aquino and OF Dairon Blanco.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Keon Broxton off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred RHP Connor Sadzeck to 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned OF Carlos Tocci outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled C Reese McGuire from Buffalo (IL). Placed C Luke Maile on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Adam Duvall from Gwinnett (IL). Placed INF Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Placed OF Nick Markakis on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Activated LHP Derek Holland.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Chi Chi González from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Jaime Schultz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 25.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Dominic Smith on the 10-Day IL. Selected the contract of OF Aaron Atherr from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired INF-OF José Pirela from San Diego for cash considerations and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Tommy Hunter to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Transferred RHP Rookie Davis to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded INF-OF Jose Pirela to Philadelphia for cash considerations. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Robbie Erlin from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Harrisburg.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Taylor Hill to Durango (Mexican). Signed RHPs Tyler Lesley and Adam Stockwell.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Spencer Herrmann to Lincoln for RHP Cameron McVey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list. Released DL Robert Nikemdiche.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cincinnati. Released G Larry Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB B.J. Belo and S Tyvis Powel. Waived-injured WR Isaac Whitney. Waived S A.J. Hendy.

NEW YOK GIANTS — Signed WRs Amba Etta-Tawo and T.J. Jones. Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Waived K Joey Slye.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with RW Michael McCarron on a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Chandler Stephenson to a one-year million contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke pending an investigation into his conduct directed at the match officials following the Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL on July 24.

