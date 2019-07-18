Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SEC enjoying experiencing rare moment of coaching stability

July 18, 2019 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is experiencing a rare moment of football stability: There are no new head coaches in the league for the first time since 2006.

The respite might not last long.

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason are among those under a significant amount of pressure to show improvement after lackluster seasons last fall. Malzahn, Mason and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops will all take the podium during the final day of SEC media days on Thursday.

Malzahn’s in his seventh year at Auburn and comes back after an 8-5 season that included a 3-5 mark in the SEC. The Tigers will have a new quarterback after the departure of Jarrett Stidham.

Advertisement

Mason’s in his sixth year with the Commodores and hasn’t had a winning season, though he’s finished 6-7 twice, including last year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.